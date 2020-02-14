LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – The Ledyard school district is remembering the life a student who passed away from a heart condition last month.
Friends and teachers of Jenna Foltz are honoring her on Valentine’s Day to symbolize the kind-hearted person she was.
“She was joyful, she was kind and she was happy, and she was that to everyone without exception,” said Melanie Cometa, Director of Choral Activates for Ledyard High School.
For someone with such a big heart, those who knew Foltz say it’s painfully ironic that 15-year-old passed away in January from heart-related complications.
“Even though she had heart problems, she never really complained about it, so she’d be like in pain, buy what could I do to make you better,” said Adriana McCauley, a senior at Ledyard High School.
On Friday, a sea of pink and red flooded the halls of Ledyard High School as her classmates honored the life of a vibrant, loving teenager cut short.
Friends say Foltz always had a smile on her face even though she was struggling.
“She pushed through so many surgeries and never complained about it. She was happy and brace and was kind to anybody that she talked to,” McCauley said.
Foltz loved music and she was passionate about singing, which was an outlet for her.
On Valentine’s Day, students in Ledyard are showing a different kind of love. They’re singing valentines and selling art in honor of their classmate.
“Well, everyone loved Jenna and I think it’s kind of just a way to celebrate her because she gave to so many people, so I think it’s really important we show we want to give back in her honor,” said Emma Gillette, a sophomore.
Foltz’s peers say she was energetic, artistic, and fun to be around. She taught them all valuable lessons through her actions and how she treated people.
“That life is going to be okay and even through these hard times that you can still be kind. Her heart is the thing that people talk about because she was just a wonderful girl, so it’s hard,” said Caroline O’Brien, a Special Education teacher.
Showing the despite multiple surgeries, Foltz’s heart was in fact her greatest strength.
If anyone is interested in donating to the scholarship in Foltz's name, you can send checks made out to Ledyard High School with "Jenna Scholarship" in the memo.
