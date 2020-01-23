FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ledyard was killed in a crash in Franklin on Wednesday night.
According to state police, Clarence Montgomery, 59, veered from the northbound lane of Route 32 into the southbound lane and hit another driver, head-on.
It happened around 10:45 p.m.
Both Montgomery and the other driver were transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich by way of an ambulance.
While the driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury, Montgomery was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The two involved vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.
Troopers said they're still investigating the crash.
