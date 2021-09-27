LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ledyard faces threatening and other charges following what police described as a road rage incident.
Edward Moore, 51, was arrested on Sept. 23.
According to police, they received a 911 call about a case of road rage that happened on Colonel Ledyard Highway.
Police said a handgun was shown and pointed at another driver around 12:30 p.m. that day.
A short time later, police said the suspect was stopped in Groton with the help of Groton town police.
Moore was identified as the suspect at that point. He was arrested on the scene. In addition to the first-degree threatening charge, he was also charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace.
Police said they seized a 9mm handgun during the traffic stop.
Moore was transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was processed and released on a $5,000 surety bond.
He was given a court date of Oct. 7 in New London.
(1) comment
Molon Labe made easy.
