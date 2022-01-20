CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFSB) – Steward Holeman, a murder suspect, was extradited from Clayton County Georgia to Ledyard Connecticut on January 19.
Holeman was wanted on an active warrant for the November 2 murder of Malik Nunn.
He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.