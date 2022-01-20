Steward Holeman.jpg

Police said they are searching for 34-year-old Steward Holeman, who is wanted for the murder.

 New London Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFSB) – Steward Holeman, a murder suspect, was extradited from Clayton County Georgia to Ledyard Connecticut on January 19.

Holeman was wanted on an active warrant for the November 2 murder of Malik Nunn.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.

