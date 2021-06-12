LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- A Ledyard police officer was injured after being hit by a passing car’s side mirror during a traffic stop overnight.

It happened a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 2, just west of Watson Road. In this area there are four travel lanes, two westbound and two eastbound.

Police said the officer had just arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

When the officer was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s car, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan went passing by and its passenger side mirror hit the officer. The vehicle kept going.

Ledyard officer hit.jpg A Ledyard police officer was injured after being hit by a passing car’s side mirror during a traffic stop overnight.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are now looking for help in identifying and locating the driver responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-464-6400.