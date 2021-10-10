Ledyard Signs 01

This person is accused stealing political signs off a grassy area in Ledyard.

 (Photo provided by Ledyard Police)

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ledyard say someone's been taking campaign signs.

Photos provided by police suggest that the person appeared to be targeting signs for those running for local offices.

Ledyard Signs 02

Investigators said it happened Saturday on Lucienne Way.

Anyone that recognizes this pictured individual is asked to contact Officer McSwain of the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400 and reference case 21-450-OF.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Wils
Wils

GQP stealing Democratic signs....no suprise

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.