LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ledyard say someone's been taking campaign signs.
Photos provided by police suggest that the person appeared to be targeting signs for those running for local offices.
Investigators said it happened Saturday on Lucienne Way.
Anyone that recognizes this pictured individual is asked to contact Officer McSwain of the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400 and reference case 21-450-OF.
(1) comment
GQP stealing Democratic signs....no suprise
