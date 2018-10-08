LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ledyard are looking for the driver of a BMW who struck a police cruiser while fleeing.
Police said they first tried to stop the driver for speeding on Sunday afternoon.
The driver was in the area of Route 214 and Spicer Hill Road.
The person fled from the officer and recklessly drove on Shewville Road at over 80 mph, police said.
A second officer took a position on Shewville Road near Route 2.
The driver purposefully drove his car into the second officer's cruiser, police said.
The officer suffered a minor injury and the cruiser was totaled.
The driver was last seen heading down Matthewson Mill Road in a private driveway.
He fled after a homeowner confronted him.
The BMW had a decal on the back window and the driver was described as wearing a team jersey.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard police at 860-464-6400.
