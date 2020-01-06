LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Taxpayers in Ledyard voted Monday night on funding more money to replace the deteriorating track and football field at the high school.
The reaction was mostly positive from local residents.
The vote passed by a wide margin to approve the track and football field.
The 22-year-old track and football field behind Leydard High School is cracking up and is patched beyond repair.
It’s been on the town’s “to do” list for five years.
“The sub surface was not put down correctly and so there’s a ton of drainage issues that are causing heaving and cracking and a breakup of the track itself,” said Jason Hartling, school superintendent.
The town has already approved $1.9 million, but the project bid out at $2.5 million, which is $600,000 more than projected.
Taxpayers were asked approve that additional money on Monday night following a presentation, but that bid is only good until January 15th.
“They probably went a little over the top, but it would be good for them having a new field,” said Elizabeth Munch.
The track and field would be rebuilt, but the natural grass will be replaced by artificial turf, allowing the soccer, football and lacrosse teams to use it.
