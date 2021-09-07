LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard Public Schools students headed back to school last week.
Superintendent Jason Hartling plans to speak with Channel 3 at 10 a.m. Stream it live below:
Hartling said the district has been following guidance from the state Department of Education and the federal government in terms of their return to in-person learning.
Included in the guidance is mask-wearing inside school buildings and on school transportation. Masks will not be required outside if students and staff can be socially distanced by 6 feet.
The plan, which was updated from one put in place last spring, was updated last month.
Revisions may come in December, depending on the COVID-19 situation.
The plan is available through Ledyard Public Schools' website here.
