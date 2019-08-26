LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- Students in Ledyard head back to the classroom on Thursday, with two newly renovated schools.
On Monday, Superintendent of Schools Jason Hartling proudly showed off the nearly completed renovation of the Gallup Hill School, as well as the middle school.
Renovations for both buildings cost about $70 million, and took years of planning and required both construction and demolition while school was in session.
The reason for the renovations was consolidation.
“We expanded this school from a school from 300 students. We’ll have 670 pre-k through fifth grade,” Hartling said. “The first is more modern facilities, the technology infrastructure, air conditioning, climate control, energy efficiency.”
The classrooms at Gallup are large and bright, and the showpiece is the integrated media room.
“The technology really allows our students and teachers to interact with the board seamlessly,” Hartling said. “Also, by consolidating the schools we get a little more economies to scale, so we have the ability to have more classes in a particular building.”
New security features were integrated in the design of access into both schools, with special glass, all new furniture, and digital electronic information boards throughout.
Even in the classroom, they’ll have their own newscast.
Both schools will also now have their own kitchens, capable of supporting other schools in the district.
Now that the school construction projects are done, the district has a little break before the athletic fields at the high school get a makeover, starting this fall.
