LEDYARD (WFSB) - A local woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after nearly causing an accident.
According to police, officers were patrolling the area Colonel Ledyard Highway at the intersection of Spicer Hill Road when the accused vehicle, pulled out of Spicer Hill Road in front of a northbound motorist, nearly causing a collision.
The accused vehicle was then stopped on Colonel Ledyard Highway.
The operator, later identified as Dawnmarie Moore, was contacted and discovered to be intoxicated.
Moore was arrested without incident and transported to the Ledyard Police Station where she was processed and release on a $5,000 non-surety bond to appear at New London Superior Court Aug. 19.
