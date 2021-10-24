Left lane of eastbound i-84 closed due to crash Ashley RK Smith Ashley RK Smith Author email Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MGN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The left lane of eastbound I-84 is closed due to a two car crash. The lane is closed between exits 50 and 51. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Hartford Car Crash Highway Ct Exit Eastbound Ashley RK Smith Author email Follow Ashley RK Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Two WestConn lacrosse players dead, another injured in Colchester crash Olivia Kalentek, Sharon Johnson Connecticut News COVID vaccine boosters for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson could officially be approved this week Ayah Galal, Rob Polansky Connecticut News Alec Baldwin speaks out after shooting incident on movie set leaves woman dead By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Connecticut News Ten women in Waterbury charged with prostitution Olivia Kalentek Connecticut News PD: Teens paid young girl to take explicit videos, photos of herself for profitable gain Andrew Masse
