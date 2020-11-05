(WFSB) – The ballot counting is winding down in the presidential race.
President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits against several states for their alleged handling of ballots.
Channel 3 spoke with legal experts about the validity of the lawsuits and what it could mean while the country waits for results.
Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits in Georgie, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Judges in Georgie and Michigan dismissed the lawsuits, but the experts say there could be more legal battles ahead.
“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof,” Trump said.
“There doesn’t appear to be any factual basis for saying something went wrong here,” said William Dunlap, Quinnipiac University Professor of Law.
Michigan and Georgia judges dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuits on Thursday. One suit sought to watch election officials as they process absentee ballots and the other accused workers of counting ineligible ballots.
Quinnipiac University Law Professor William Dunlap says these lawsuits have not been valid.
“There’s reason to believe these were just brought to send a signal to a candidate’s supporters that they would think this is an illegitimate election,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap says some legal battles on the horizon could play out much longer. A lawsuit filed prior to the election in Pennsylvania is challenging the state’s expansion to count mail-in ballots postmarked on or before November 3.
“The argument is being made that this violate the federal constitution and any ballots that arrived later than three days than the legislature originally subscribed are invalid,” Dunlap said.
Some Supreme Court justices have already indicated they would be open to looking at the issue after the election.
Trump has spoken about taking other legal challenges to the Supreme Court, but Dunlap says it would be a rare move for the high court to get involved in this election.
“There’s going to have to be a sufficient federal issue to allow the federal courts to be dealing with this,” Dunlap said.
The Trump campaign did clench a victory on Thursday. They won a ruling to get observers closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.
This will not affect the ballot counting.
