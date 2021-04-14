MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Wesleyan University is the first Connecticut college that will be requiring students to get the COVID vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.
At least a dozen nationwide have the same mandate.
Parents and students may have questions, so Channel 3 looked at the legal aspect of it.
Talking with legal experts, what Wesleyan is doing could become the norm.
Some of the most prestigious universities in American are requiring students get the vaccine.
Wesleyan University will require all students to upload their vaccination record before returning to campus in the fall.
Professor Eric Feldman teaches medical ethics and health policy at UPenn Law.
“Whether it’s going to be the majority or not is hard to know, but it’s certainly a trend that’s gaining some steam,” Feldman said.
Wesleyan is giving students with approved medical or religious reasons an exemption, but as more colleges make the vaccine mandatory, Feldman does expect a legal challenge from those who don’t fall into those two categories.
“Someone might try to argue that beyond a religious or medical exemption, there should be an exemption for philosophical objections to vaccines, and some states allow those, but that will be a narrow plank to stand on if one is hoping for a victory in the courts,” Feldman said.
The COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA for emergency use, which differs from the mumps, measles, and rubella vaccines, which have withstood the test of time.
Feldman expects objections will be made over this point, but at the end of the day, from a legal standpoint, he says those arguments may be tough to win.
“I don’t think there’s much of a legal question as to whether entities like universities or stadiums or other venues could require a showing of vaccination. After all, if you want to attend Wesleyan, you get vaccinated. There’s a lot of other great schools and colleges within and beyond Connecticut that may well not have this requirement,” Feldman said.
To make it easier for students, Wesleyan will have a clinic on campus later this month and students will be given the Pfizer vaccine.
