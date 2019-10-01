(WFSB) - Investigators continue to work around the clock to figure out what happened to a missing mother from New Canaan.
Tuesday, the case of Jennifer Farber Dulos took center stage on the Dr. Oz show.
Mehmet Oz sat down with legal experts for the show Tuesday afternoon, in an interview where they dove deeper into the case and looked into what could happen going forward.
The case has made international headlines.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children, disappeared more than four months ago. She was last seen dropping the children off at school.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case. Both were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Friday, Fotis Dulos will face a judge again. His attorney, Norm Pattis, said he'll argue to dismiss the charges.
Before the court appearance, legal experts discussed how likely that is to happen and what role Troconis might play in the case.
"All the state has to show is that there is sufficient evidence that he committed these crimes," said Jesse Weber, legal expert. "When you look at everything from the mixture of DNA and blood, to the incriminating surveillance footage, it looks like they have more than enough to make sure that this case goes forward. What I'm interested in seeing is the role that Michelle Troconis, Fotis's girlfriend, continues to play in this investigation."
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis' legal teams maintain that their clients had nothing to do with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
Pattis had a message for the State of Connecticut that said "bring it on."
