HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal that would legalize marijuana in Connecticut was up for discussion on Wednesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his proposal during a roundtable event with state and local officials, business leaders, community advocates, and criminal justice experts.
Lamont said his proposal would responsibly and equitably legalize and regulate the adult use of marijuana in alignment with neighboring states.
"We have been talking about this for ages, and I think now is the time," Lamont said on Wednesday.
Lamont said Connecticut should let adults use marijuana in what he calls a ‘carefully regulated way.’
Some lawmakers don't need much convincing.
"What's different this year is what we are seeing in our neighboring states. There's now more of an urgency now that everyone is starting to realize we have to do something, and if we don't, we are going to be impossibly left behind,” said Democratic State Rep. Mike D’Agostino.
During a recent discussion, the Dept. of Consumer Protection said the current medical marijuana program could set up an example for rules and regulations.
"We are taking a lot of what we learned so the adult-use cannabis can be something we are proud of. We are doing to do a lot to ensure product safety,” said Dept. of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull.
The proposal also focuses on the criminal system and erasing records for simple possession, and on helping people in communities hurt by drugs and crime.
"Sets up businesses owned by people of color for success by giving them, creating opportunities for training and jobs programs,” said Arunan Arulampalam, Dept. of Consumer Protection deputy commissioner.
