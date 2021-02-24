HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal that would legalize marijuana in Connecticut will be up for discussion on Wednesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont planned to talk about his proposal during a round table event.
It's happening at 10 a.m. by way of a video conference. Stream it here or below.
Lamont said his proposal would responsibly and equitably legalize and regulate the adult use of marijuana in alignment with neighboring states.
He will be joined by state and local officials, business leaders, community advocates, and criminal justice experts.
