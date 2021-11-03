(WFSB) – Legendary radio host Brad Davis died on Tuesday.
Davis was best known for his more than 40-year career on WDRC radio.
On Oct. 20, 2015, Davis was also inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
The station's owner confirmed Davis died Tuesday night. He was 87 years old.
Brad Davis has been part of the fabric of Connecticut life for more than 50 years. He started his career in 1959 when WFSB was still WTIC.
Davis grew up in Hazardville a section of Enfield, on a farm.
He then went on to graduate Enfield High School and become a marine.
A way of life and discipline that would guide him throughout his amazing career.
Gary Byron was a co-host of the WDRC morning show with Brad Davis, and said his authenticity and love of people are what made him so special.
“He loved his wife Rosanna, Leslie his daughter, his listeners, it wasn’t just a job with him,” Byron said.
Davis also believed in service and was seen at countless events throughout the decades, evening moving his WDRC show on location to collect turkeys and raise awareness for good causes.
“He taught me how to be an auctioneer. He could raise so much money, he was kind, caring, charismatic, a wonderful gentleman,” said Channel 3’s Scot Haney.
Davis, an icon, gone but never forgotten.
My parents listened to Brad every morning back in the day. Rest in peace Mr. Davis, and keep your jeans tight!
