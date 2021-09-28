SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Spooky season has arrived and with it comes the return of haunted houses and attractions.
Now everyone has their favorite go-to attraction they visit just about every year, but which one is the best?
According to the Haunted Attraction Association, it's Shelton's very own Legends of Fear, the only venue in New England to be featured in the association's latest list of top haunted attractions.
When constructing their list, the association took into consideration a total of ten factors relating back to the HAA mission, which is to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry professionals.
You can view the full list here.
