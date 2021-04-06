HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Strengthening an existing gun law passed its first hurdle in Connecticut.
The Judiciary Committee has passed legislation making it easier to remove guns in situations of "extreme risk."
A Norwalk mother who supports the legislation shared her story with Channel 3.
Joanne Kirson's son is now in jail on felony charges. Brandon Wagshol, 23, was arrested in 2019 after police said he talked about committing a mass shooting on Facebook.
"Every time I see one, I say to myself that could be my son. You don't want to believe it but that could be my son, he's been threatening this since sixth grade,” she said.
Multiple weapons were found at her son's home, including numerous rounds of ammunition, body armor and other tactical gear.
He was also arrested for assaulting his father with a pipe.
The bill allows family members and loved ones to bypass police and go directly to a judge.
It also makes it harder for someone to get their guns back, which Republicans are against.
The bill still needs approval from the General Assembly.
