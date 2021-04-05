HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A House bill aimed at supporting local restaurants working to recover from the pandemic is moving forward.
Right now, restaurant patrons pay a 7.35 percent sales tax on meals and beverages.
Under the proposed bill, restaurants would keep 1 percent of that, for one year.
While it might not sound like much, it could generate thousands of dollars.
In Windsor, Union Street Tavern is slowly starting to get back to what they’re used to.
“People are definitely more comfortable coming out. We are seeing more of our old guests returning and people previously uncomfortable dining are coming out of the woodwork,” said general manager Leland Clark.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many restaurants, as more than 600 of them have shut their doors.
Talk of the proposed bill to help restaurants and caterers across the state is something Clark is all for.
“At this point, every little bit helps. We certainly would like to take that money if it comes available and reinvest it into our staff and guests’ comforts,” Clark said.
The current sales tax in Connecticut is 6.35 percent. An extra one percent tax on meals and beverages was added to restaurants in October 2019, so customers pay 7.35 percent sales tax.
In the proposed bill, it would allow restaurants and caterers to keep 1 percent of that sales tax, and the rest would go back to the state.
It's set to begin July 1 and continue for an entire year.
If the bill passed, the average full-service restaurant could collect up to $20,000 over the course of the year.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association’s Scott Dolch said in a statement “This piece of legislation can and will be a lifesaver. It will have a significant positive impact on each of our businesses, no matter their size or location in Connecticut. We look forward to working with the Governor’s office and the full General Assembly to hopefully make this bill a reality this session.”
Dolch said every little bit helps for restaurants, and that he's trying to keep these restaurants afloat.
A public hearing on the bill was held on Monday.
