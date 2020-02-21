HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's disappointment for those who trying to help sexual assault victims come forward.
Legislation to extend the statute of limitations in civil cases will not be taken up this session.
Connecticut lawmakers did extend the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault 15 years ago, but supporters say it doesn't go far enough.
"This was not an easy thing to do but I did it because I want to help victims and survivors,” said Lynn Laperle, who is a survivor of abuse.
She was abused by a family member, and when she learned that family member was abusing others, she spoke up. However, the statute of limitations had run out.
“These are people, many of whom are trusted in our lives. People are trying to stop survivors from getting the help they need to move on with their lives,” said Lucy Nolan, of Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
The statute of limitations in Connecticut ends at age 51, 30 years past a person's 21st birthday.
That change was made 13 years ago, largely as a result of Dr. George Reardon, a doctor at St. Francis Hospital charged with abusing hundreds, if not thousands, of children. Reardon died in 1998, but time had run out for many of his victims to file a lawsuit.
Some feel there should be no limits.
"We've been hearing on the judiciary committee for year how difficult it is for people to come forward, the fear, the shame of coming forward,” said Democratic State Senator Mae Flexer.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee made the decision Friday to stop this legislation from going forward.
State Rep. Steven Stafstrom said the proposals are controversial, and given this is a short legislative session, he said “not every worthwhile or important topic can get a full airing. We hope to discuss further changes to the statute of limitations in a future legislative session.”
"When we are not able to address certain issues because of time constraints, that has to change,” said State Senator Gennaro Bizzarro, who was abused by a staff member at a Catholic school.
Twelve states have legislation that eliminates the statute of limitations on civil cases. Fourteen states have offered a window to allow people to revisit their cases if time has run out.
