HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's coming down to the wire as the legislative session ends Wednesday night.
The House and Senate have passed a state budget, and while it does include some new taxes, Democrats feel it's a good one, but Republicans do not.
As they've done every day this week so far, the Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives discussed the upcoming end to the legislative session Wednesday morning.
Ahead of the final House session, they addressed the passage of a two-year $43 billion budget deal, which was approved by the House earlier this week and passed through the Senate Tuesday night.
As with the House, the deal passed largely along party lines with all Republicans and a few Democrats dissenting.
Gov. Ned Lamont called the budget fair, balanced and in line with previous budgets that have passed, despite objections from leading Republicans.
They said the budget is balanced and invests in education, job training, and maintains funding for cities and towns.
"I am proud of minimum wage, giving people a living wage, paid family leave will help with families when its most needed,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
However, Republicans have a much different take.
Moments before taking a vote, the Senate Minority Leader said they were left out.
"There's a huge tax implication in this budget, nearly $2 billion over the next two years, and that's a lot of the objections we have," said Republican State Rep. Paul Formica.
Paid family leave and raising the state's minimum wage were top priorities.
They also raised the age to 21 for all tobacco and vaping products.
Plus, they extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault crimes, but still left to be decided is recreational marijuana.
Aresimowicz said he may push to let the voters decide.
"The time frame really doesn't matter much, whether we do it this year or next year, the question is can we reach the threshold to put it on the ballot immediately," he said.
The budget deal does not include a transportation plan, which is expected to be discussed in a special session.
However, there could more more than one special session to take up transportation, school construction, and a hospital tax.
Also still left on the table is sports betting.
In the final hours, the tribes and some lawmakers are pushing once again for a casino in Bridgeport, which would include sports betting.
Immediately following the vote, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and some state senators discussed the casino idea.
"My hope is that we would wrap this up into a global deal involving around gaming, sports betting," said Democratic State Senator Cathy Osten.
She supports the idea, and favors giving the tribes exclusivity for a casino and online gaming.
That's a sticking point for some lawmakers.
The proposal also requires the state to give $100 million to redevelop the area.
"There are problems in there, there would be vote issues for the house, we can work on the agreement," Aresimowicz said.
Ultimately, doing something this big so late is an issue.
"This 11th hour proposal has not been fully vetted or reviewed, and with only one day until the end of session, it’s not in the public’s best interest to take up this matter," Gov. Lamont said.
The Legislative Session comes to a close on Wednesday.
(1) comment
Thank you Democrats for taking even more money out of our pockets
