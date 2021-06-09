HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers hammered out the state budget as the legislative session came to an end on Wednesday night.
It was the first bipartisan budget since 2018.
However, Democrats and Republicans continue to spar over legalizing recreational marijuana.
In fact, the House Speaker said there will be a special session to take up legalizing recreational marijuana.
He said Republicans who are against the legislation are planning to have lengthy debates, and since the session ends at midnight, there wouldn't be enough time to pass a bill.
"I’ve heard from my counterparts on the other side is they will talk until midnight, so what we will do is call ourselves back into session at a date and time of our choosing. We will do the budget implementer and the legalization of cannabis," House Speaker and Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
Many Republicans don’t support it.
“Basically, someone can drive around, smoke marijuana as they are driving, and if that’s the only violation an officer sees, there’s nothing he can do,” said Republican State Senator Dan Champagne.
The plan is to come back within seven to 14 days because it will be special session. Recreational marijuana will have to be voted on in both chambers.
Calling lawmakers and staff back in for a special session will cost additional money.
Legislators returned to the capitol on Wednesday morning to continue the debate.
Overnight, lawmakers said they passed the two-year budget.
The state Senate approved the state budget on Wednesday night. It will now head to Governor Ned Lamont's desk.
Lamont released a statement saying, “The bipartisan approval of the 2022-2023 biennial state budget sends a clear message to all of the residents of our great state – this is the most progressive, transformative, and life-changing budget our state has ever seen. We agreed across party lines that now is the time to ensure thousands of families have access to affordable childcare, the expansion of access to free and affordable healthcare will provide security to households, and investments in our future through workforce development will make our state stronger. The investments in equity will lift up our state for generations to come. I want to thank the co-chairs of the Appropriations and Finance Committees and the bipartisan leaders of the General Assembly for working with my administration to move our state forward with this budget.”
This is a little bit unusual because normally the budget is the final piece of legislation that lawmakers hash out during the session. This year, there was greater consensus on the budget in large part because of billions of dollars in federal stimulus money. Legislators were able to craft a two-year $46 billion budget that does not call for any tax increases or spending cuts.
“It's a strong, aggressive bipartisan budget, on time and gives people a road map of where we are going to be two and four years out," Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday.
Twenty-two House Republicans voted for it. It now heads to the Senate.
The House of Representatives also passed a truck mileage tax which requires that drivers of heavy weight trucks be charged a fee per mile.
It was something for which Lamont had been pushing.
“I congratulate the Connecticut General Assembly for making a concerted investment in our state’s infrastructure to improve our roads, bridges, and allowing us to provide even more support to public transit," Lamont said. "This highway use fee is designed to be paid by only one group of vehicles: the heaviest tractor trailers which do the most damage to our roads, especially those which use our state as a pass-through and never contribute to the improvement of our infrastructure. Those responsible for the most wear and tear of our roadways must compensate the state to ensure our residents have safer roads and bridges to drive on, and this proposal accomplishes that goal. I look forward to signing this into law, as it is a critical step forward for our state when it comes to competitiveness, keeping our economy growing, and providing for safer travel for our residents.”
The bill to legalize recreational marijuana passed narrowly in the state Senate and Lamont supports the idea, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they can’t reach an agreement with Democrats.
Early Tuesday morning, Connecticut took an important step towards legalizing recreational marijuana.
Both sides still have some leverage because the governor has already said if no agreement is reached regarding marijuana before the session ends at midnight, he would have no qualms in calling for a special session dedicated to the issue.
The current legislative session ends at midnight.
(5) comments
Lets call the 'mileage fee' what it is, another tax on ct residents. How these idiots don't think this will increase the cost of goods and services is astonishing. Its almost as if they don't know how things actually get into the state. Maybe they think it grows on trees and just floats over to their homes? Who knows what fantasy land they live in, it sure isn't reality. Speaking of heavy, road damaging vehicles, when do the EV owners get a mileage fee? They pay nothing currently to use the roads, seems like they need to pay their "fair share" too no? Also, I hope all of you who voted for this are ready for it to be applied to all vehicles as that's next once this shows them how much more money they can steal from us. Hey at least you can dull the pain by getting stoned! Yay!
Marijuana consumers deserve and demand equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and even glorified as an All-American pastime, alcohol.
Fear of Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is unfounded. Not based on any science or fact whatsoever. So please prohibitionists, we beg you to give your scare tactics, "Conspiracy Theories" and "Doomsday Scenarios" over the inevitable Legalization of Marijuana Nationwide a rest. Nobody is buying them anymore these days. Okay?
Furthermore, if all prohibitionists get when they look into that nice, big and shiny crystal ball of theirs, while wondering about the future of marijuana legalization, is horror, doom, and despair, well then I suggest they return that thing as quickly as possible and reclaim the money they shelled out for it, since it's obviously defective.
The prohibition of marijuana has not decreased the supply nor the demand for marijuana at all. Not one single iota, and it never will. Just a huge and complete waste of our tax dollars to continue criminalizing citizens for choosing a natural, non-toxic, relatively benign plant proven to be much safer than alcohol.
If prohibitionists are going to take it upon themselves to worry about "saving us all" from ourselves, then they need to start with the drug that causes more death and destruction than every other drug in the world COMBINED, which is alcohol!
Why do prohibitionists feel the continued need to vilify and demonize marijuana when they could more wisely focus their efforts on a real, proven killer, alcohol, which again causes more destruction, violence, and death than all other drugs, COMBINED?
Prohibitionists really should get their priorities straight and/or practice a little live and let live. They'll live longer, happier, and healthier, with a lot less stress if they refrain from being bent on trying to control others through Draconian Marijuana Laws.
Why do you feel justified in endlessly wasting billions upon billions of our yearly federal tax dollars continuing to arrest, criminalize, incarcerate, and hand out life long permanent criminal records to otherwise hard-working, tax-paying, adult citizens for choosing to consume marijuana although it is far safer than perfectly legal, widely accepted alcohol?
No tax increases, how about that? Somehow, the republicans in this comment section will be upset about it, though.
The "War on Marijuana" has been a complete and utter failure. It is the largest component of the broader yet equally unsuccessful "War on Drugs" that has cost our country over a trillion dollars.
Instead of The United States wasting Billions upon Billions more of our yearly tax dollars fighting a never ending "War on Marijuana", lets generate Billions of dollars, and improve the deficit instead. It's a no brainer.
The Prohibition of Marijuana has also ruined the lives of many of our loved ones. In numbers greater than any other nation, our loved ones are being sent to jail and are being given permanent criminal records. Especially, if they happen to be of the "wrong" skin color or they happen to be from the "wrong" neighborhood. Which ruin their chances of employment for the rest of their lives, and for what reason?
Marijuana is much safer to consume than alcohol. Yet do we lock people up for choosing to drink?
Let's end this hypocrisy now!
The government should never attempt to legislate morality by creating victim-less marijuana "crimes" because it simply does not work and costs the taxpayers a fortune.
Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that's approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think and there is nothing they can do to stop it!
Legalize Nationwide! Support Each and Every Marijuana Legalization Initiative!
