HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This year, lawmakers are working to make Connecticut a healthier place.
They are proposing bills to prevent opioid abuse, a ban on certain e-cigarettes and vaping, and a proposal to limit sugary drinks.
This bill would prevent restaurants from serving sugary drinks on kids menus.
Lawmakers have taken on sugary drinks before.
They're pretty much banned from schools and they've even tried to tax them.
It may not be healthy, but not everyone feels government should tell parents what to do.
"We must stop today’s youth from becoming tomorrow's customers,” said Senator Mary Abrams.
Senate Democrats like Mary Abrams are concerned about the rise in vaping among CT youth.
They want to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.
They also want to expand health care coverage, more affordable and better access to prescription drugs.
"No matter what happens in Washington, states like Connecticut have to lead on health care reform,” said Senator Matt Lesser.
There's also a bill to require more staffing at nursing homes.
But banning sugary beverages on kid’s menus is now before the children’s committee.
Basically, the only beverages a restaurant could serve to kids would be water, sparkling water and milk.
"I think sugary drinks are just more available to children in school settings, small markets. And I think taking this step is right step to improving ones' health,” said Dr. Devika Umashanker, Hartford Healthcare.
Doctors at Hartford Healthcare say sugary drinks lead to obesity and dental problems.
Senator Kevin Kelly doesn't disagree with that but feels when families go out to eat the parent should be the one making the decision.
"However, is the government being too heavy handed in preventing a parent from purchasing a soft drink for their child,” said Kelly.
I'm not one that opposes health-induced alternatives for anyone - specially kids!...but the truth of the matter is, this is a parental one and not one for legislative members. Parents know whats "good or bad" for kids and they need to exercise their discretion. I would say that government [state] might be going too far to deny any human being the right to choose - by "denying" the choice of sugary drinks is like telling kids they won't allow mom or dad to give you dessert unless you've eaten your veggies. Tread lightly on this Connecticut - you may be overstepping your boundaries. As far as vaping goes - you have my full support on this!
