HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When Connecticut’s new governor addressed lawmakers for the first time last week he used three numbers which got their attention.
Those threes numbers were 30-30-30.
His plan for faster train service from Hartford to New Haven, Hew Haven to Stamford and Stamford to New York City.
A plan many embrace, but is it possible?
This is something that stood out and quite honestly who wouldn't want to go from Hartford to New York City in just 90 minutes.
It’s a big plan with a big price tag.
"I believe in 30, 30, 30,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
That's what Governor Ned Lamont told legislators on Inauguration Day.
Here’s how the 30-30-30 plan would work.
Trains take commuters from Hartford to New Haven in 30 minutes instead of the 50 minutes it takes now.
New Haven to Stamford would also be a 30-minute trip versus the hour it takes now.
Stamford to New York City would take 30 minutes instead of another hour trip.
The question is, can it be done?
"It's a bold agenda for the state,” said Representative Roland Lemar.
Representative Roland Lemar is the House Chairman for the Transportation Committee.
"We need to let businesses know we are serious about building infrastructure of the 21st century, we are 20 years behind in that regard,” said Lemar.
It's hard not to be on board.
"That's going to be a game changer. You're going to see a lot of businesses and people moving to these areas because of the quick accessibility into NYC,” said Senator Len Fasano.
But a lot would have to be done before it could happen.
"It requires more trains and different tracks. You have to straighten out tracks that allow you to get the speed to get there and will require more money,” Fasano said.
A lot more money, billions of dollars.
"We have underinvested in our transportation system for a generation now and we are paying a price for that,” Lamont said.
Lamont supports tolls in some form to pay for transportation improvements, many Republicans are against tolls.
here we go... hide your wallets! thanks ct voters!
