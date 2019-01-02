HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In just 7 days, Connecticut will have a new governor.
All eyes will be on governor-elect Ned Lamont and his plan to fix the state's financial problems.
Connecticut is welcoming in the new year and a new governor.
However, Lamont will inherit huge deficits, bad roads and bridges, and a state in bad need of more revenue.
“The people last fall knew who they were electing, they elected a majority of us in the Senate and in the House, and they have confidence in the policies we are likely to pursue,” said Senator Martin Looney.
The Democrats are back in power, November's election gave them more seats in both chambers.
Looney says they'll be pushing again for paid family leave and raising the minimum wage.
But Republicans say the state's economy is the big issue and these progressive proposals could do more harm than good.
“We have to cut back, we have to restructure, we have to change the foundation of this state,” said Representative Themis Klarides.
Under Governor Malloy. state government is about 12 percent smaller, but Minority Leader Klarides feels it could be downsized even more, an agreement reached with state employees ties lawmakers hands for 9 years.
Klarides feels unions should agree to make more concessions.
As for revenue, tolls, recreational marijuana, and sports betting will all be on the table, and once again, lawmakers will be under pressure to find ways to boost the state's economy.
A small silver lining is that there is money in the rainy-day fund, about one billion dollars.
Another billion is expected in June.
Lamont has said he doesn't want to raid that fund as a short-term fix.
The big issue is the budget and Lamont probably won't release his budget until mid-February.
Many will be paying close attention to where some of the cuts will be and where some of the revenue is expected to come from.
