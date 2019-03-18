HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas and oil prices are already high, but now some lawmakers are talking about a tax.
The tax would be added to fossil fuels, such as heating oil.
On its face ---this legislation would tax fossil fuels in an effort to get more people to use greener and cleaner energy, such as solar.
But not everyone can afford to switch over.
This was a pretty cold winter and heating bills were expensive.
Legislation before the Environment Committee could make those bills even higher.
"It’s another attempt at grabbing money out of everyone's pocket in Connecticut to prop up our general fund,” said Senator Eric Berthel.
Republican Senator Eric Berthel is skeptical, if a tax were to be used to help pay or even push people away from fossil fuels that would be one thing.
But he feels a tax would do nothing more than hurt consumers.
The tax, if passed on from the dealer to the consumer would be 14 cents a gallon.
On a fill up of 150 gallons, that's $20 dollars more.
The tax would be on home heating oil as well as natural gas and propane.
Representative Ed Vargas, a Democrat from Hartford says he's heard from many constituents telling him to vote no.
"People feel this is such a vital part of people's lives, home heating oil, propane for cooking. That any burden on them and the distributors and the business people whose lively hoods depend on this are very concerned about this,” said Vargas.
Vargas and others feel taxing sugary drinks is one thing but a necessity like heating oil is another.
If the bill passes the Environment Committee, it will go to the House for a full vote.
