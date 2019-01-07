HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor's inauguration will happen just two days from Monday.
Final preparations are underway for Ned Lamont's inauguration on Wednesday.
Before that happens, we're taking a look back at Governor Dannel Malloy's two terms in office.
Malloy has not been the most popular governor.
The one thing many lawmakers seem to agree on is that Malloy was a hardworking governor and that he was dedicated to the job.
In these last few days, some final thoughts on the past 8 years.
Malloy will soon be returning to private life.
The two-term governor battled with lawmakers and had some of the lowest approval ratings.
“I didn't become governor to become popular. I became governor to do things, to have accomplishments,” Malloy said.
Democrats and even Republicans agree there were some accomplishments.
Malloy is seen as a national leader on criminal justice.
He repealed the death penalty, closed prisons, decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, and streamlined parole and pardons.
Connecticut now has the lowest crime rate in decades.
“Our criminal justice reforms are very good. Paying pensions for the first time in years and the agreement reached with state employees,” said Senator Bob Duff.
Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says Malloy was able to get unions to agree on concessions, although not as much as some would have liked.
“It’s saving 20 billion over 20 years and creating a whole new 401K pension hybrid plan,” said Duff.
“He has a great work ethic. That's what I admire about the guy, he works hard,” said Senate President Len Fasano.
The Republican Senate President says criminal justice reform was important, as well as pensions and so were the investments made to United Technologies, Sikorsky and Electric Boat, which maintained and created thousands of jobs.
But Fasano says raising taxes twice hurt CT and a big challenge was Malloy’s personality, which caused leaders on both sides to negotiate the last budget without him.
“Governor Malloy believes what Governor Malloy believes. There wasn't a lot of room for difference of opinion,” said Fasano.
When Malloy took office, CT was in a recession and we lost thousands of jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.