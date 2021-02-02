(WFSB) – Two local lawmakers have proposed a bill to make pizza the official state food of Connecticut.
Senator Gary Winfield and Rep. Patricia Dillion introduced the bill to recognize the contribution of pizza to the state’s cuisine and economy.
Connecticut, specifically New Haven, has been known as one of America’s top pizza cities.
Known to Sally’s, Modern Apizza, and Pepe’s, the city has been named by several websites as one of the top places to grab a slice.
