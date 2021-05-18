(WFSB) – Connecticut senators are pushing for legislation to strengthen existing laws.
The bill is named in honor of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother who was allegedly killed by her husband.
Currently, domestic violence lase are based on physical violence or the threat of physical violence. This bill would also include coercive control, which is control that can and does lead to more abusive behavior.
No one may ever know what happened to Dulos after she disappeared two years ago. At the time, the mother of five was going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Police suspect her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed her.
“He seemed to always know my every move. I later found out that my car was tracked, my computer hacked, and phone monitored for years,” said Christine Cocchiola, domestic violence victim.
Christine Cocchiola was also afraid of her husband. Channel 3 spoke to her back in March when lawmakers were debating expanding the definition of domestic violence.
Now, the Senate is voting on a bill to add coercive control to the state’s domestic violence laws. It’s named in honor of Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Magnano, who is a Terryville mother who was killed by her husband in front of their three children.
“Before any violence takes place, there are these controlling actions. Coercive control, that elimination of relationships with family and friends that takes over the finances, limiting the choices they make, and people they spend their time with,” said Senator Mae Flexer.
The Senate Republican Leader supports the bill but says there’s some hypocrisy. The Senate is also taking up a “Clean Slate” bill, which he says would change the way those convicted of certain violent offenses, including domestic violence, are treated.
“Under current law, individuals who were undocumented would be deported back to their homelands and now with the new law, they are going to be able to stay here in Connecticut,” said Senator Kevin Kelly.
Cocchiola says her husband didn’t get violent, but was afraid he would. She says the abuse continued.
“When I finally left my ex-husband, the abuse intensified, suffering post separation abuse with him sending over 3,000 threatening, harassing emails stating, ‘you will be sorry,’” Cocchiola said.
