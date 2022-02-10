HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While the state mandate will expire at the end of the month, the state health department would have the power to keep masks in place until June 30th.
Lawmakers are now voting on that and 11 executive orders.
The plan is to let the state mandate expire and then have schools decide whether masks should be required.
But if there is a spike in COVID cases, the health department would have the final say.
Lawmakers are also voting to extend the deadline for boosters in nursing homes.
Nursing homes were hard hit during the pandemic, but things are better.
Vaccinations have helped, but following all the changes in mandates hasn’t been easy.
“It’s keeping us very busy keeping up with the mandates,” said Patty Neeson.
Neeson helps control infectious diseases at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven.
As required all of their staff are vaccinated, and they have to be boosted.
The deadline is February 11.
“For anybody who believes vaccines are not effective and not working the boosters are beyond working. Beyond effective,” said Matt Ritter (D – House Speaker).
The concern is not all staff are boosted and nursing homes can’t afford to lose people.
“Staffing is a challenge, a daily challenge, an every shift challenge, we are trying hard to keep people abreast and ready to work.”
Lawmakers are voting to extend to March 7.
Republicans support that but feel even that may not be enough time.
“What if 40 percent of the workforce walks out ---what are they going to do,” said Vinny Candelora (R – Minority Leader).
Masks in schools have clearly become the most controversial.
Even in the state capitol, lawmakers are required to wear masks while in the chamber.
“If you do not want to wear your mask and if you sit here and are not speaking you have to wear your mask,” Ritter said.
But one House Republican, Kimberly Fiorello from Greenwich, chose not to wear one.
The speaker stopped the proceedings and Fiorello decided to leave the chamber.
Democrats control the House and the speaker expects these orders to pass.
Next it’s the senate’s turn, they will vote Monday.
