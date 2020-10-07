NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After being open for eight years, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale Long Wharf is closing its doors.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post, saying the New Haven location will close on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Owners said while it was a difficult decision to make, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the restaurant industry.
Additionally, the restaurant is facing an expiring lease.
“We have worked very hard for the past 8 months to try and keep the business going. We ultimately realized that the effects of the virus won't soon go away, and ‘have rippled through our community in ways that deeply affected the Long Wharf business’,” the owners said.
The two original Fish Tale locations, in Madison and Westbrook, will remain open, year-round.
Any gift cards purchased at the New Haven location will be accepted at the other two restaurants.
