Leslie Jones bids 'Saturday Night Live' farewell

Leslie Jones made her departure from "Saturday Night Live" official Tuesday, posting her farewell on Twitter.
News broke last week that the beloved member of the comedy ensemble who debuted on the series in 2014 would leave the sketch show ahead of Season 45.
But Jones hadn't confirmed the news until Tuesday, when she wrote about it on social media.
"Yes it's true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years," she tweeted.
"Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back," she wrote.
Jones included a video montage of her in costume as various characters and credited "SNL" head Michaels for helping her "leave a better performer."
She also thanked her castmates.
"I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily's impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate's loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll," she wrote. "I will miss all my cast mates!!"
The "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" actress also showed her fans some love and offered excitement for what's to come.
"Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!" Jones tweeted. "Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating."
"SNL" returns September 28 with actor Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.
