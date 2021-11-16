HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Less than a third of Americans said they plan to drive to a Thanksgiving destination.
GasBuddy, an online fuel savings app, said on Tuesday that only 32 percent of people it surveyed planned to travel for the holiday.
Last year, the percentage was 35. In 2019, it was 65 percent.
GasBuddy said that gas prices may be to blame for this year's decline in travel plans.
In Connecticut on Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular in both Hartford and New Haven was $3.51, according to GasBuddy.
The national average is projected to decline to $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, but would still be amongst the highest prices seen in more than 7 years. However, there remains a remote chance that should oil suddenly surge, gas prices could quickly follow and potentially beat 2012’s record for most expensive national average ever for the date: $3.44 per gallon.
“Similarly to last year, motorists are contending with a rise in COVID cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when many drive to celebrate with friends and family. Only this year, we’re also just cents away from the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever recorded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With global oil demand surging this year as the pandemic has eased, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory - some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record. Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road.”
Despite the low driving percentage, 75 percent of Americans said that COVID will have no impact on their holiday plans this year. That's up from 46 percent last year.
When asked what it would take for them to drive more, 78 percent said lower gas prices.
Those who are traveling said they will opt for shorter trips, with most, 13 percent, expecting to spend 1 to 3 hours in the car. When it comes to making a rest stop, decent gas prices remained of most importance to those selecting, though location and convenience rose above the rest stop’s cleanliness in 2021’s results.
GasBuddy analyzed 1,474 responses to its 2021 Thanksgiving travel survey from Oct. 28 to Nov 1, 2021.
More information about GasBuddy can be found on its website here.
