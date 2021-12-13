WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates for the LGBTQ+ community plan to gather on Monday in honor of a longtime activist who died back in October.
Shawn Lang spoke on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS, as well as those impacted by opioid addiction and domestic abuse.
Lang passed away on Oct. 17.
Sen. Chris Murphy, state Sen. Derek Slap, state Reps. Kate Farrar and Jillian Gilchrest, and others will gather at the Elmwood Community Center in West Hartford. It's set for 9 a.m.
In addition to honoring the life and legacy of Lang, they said they will commemorate World Aids and Human Rights Month.
Lang, a former deputy director of AIDS Connecticut, worked on state and federal AIDS policy and oversaw the group's care, treatment, and prevention programs.
She also worked for decades on issues that impacted the LGBTQ+ community, including expanding hate crimes and anti-discrimination laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.