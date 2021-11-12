NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is celebrating a group of medical professionals who show incredible versatility everyday as they keep others safe and healthy.
This week is National Nurse Practitioners Week, which is why the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed to Backus Hospital in Norwich.
The squad first stopped at Olde Tymes Restaurant in Norwich to pick up a hot breakfast to surprise all the nurse practitioners at Backus.
“I think it’s really great because we do a lot, and the community looks towards us for explaining stuff to them in a language they can understand,” said Joanne Friedman, a nurse practitioner.
“Advanced practitioners make a big difference in the healthcare community and the lives of our patients,” said Deidre Clark, a nurse practitioner.
