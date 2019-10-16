HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- When a loved one passes away, it’s important to keep their memory alive forever.
Over the past few years, a Hamden woman has been honoring her mom by collecting and donating coats to children.
"I started this coat drive in honor of my mom, Donna Schaivone. I lost my mom on Sept. 4, 2017 very unexpectedly,” said Leshea Schaivone.
It happened right before the holidays, and Leshea said she had to do something “for my family, for myself. We couldn't let the holidays go. My mom would not like that, Christmas was her favorite holiday."
This year, she chose the Savin Rock Community School in West Haven as the place to donate to.
"I ask for a list of the kids most in need. This year, it's 250 children,” Leshea said, adding that last year she collected over 500 coats. "I have people that donate all the way from Texas, from Florida. Every day I would come home and there were boxes on the front porch."
She posts about her cause on Facebook on a page called Leshea’s Coats for Kids.
“I will periodically update the list on social media so people know what the high demand is,” she said. “If they can't afford to donate a coat, and they can donate mittens or hat, that's fantastic, too. Anything will help these children who are less fortunate than us."
This week, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad decided to step in and help out Leshea’s cause by buying dozens of coats from Walmart.
"This is very touching, I'll probably cry all day,” Leshea said when she saw the surprise.
She hopes to collect all of the coats by Nov. 30.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
