BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Teachers are just weeks away from the start of the school year.
Each year, they spend hundreds of dollars on their own school supplies. Channel 3 and the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to help them raise that money.
Eyewitness News has been asking teachers to send in their classroom wish lists so the station and surprise squad can spread the word and help them get the donations they need.
One teacher who sent their list in to Channel 3 received a visit from the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad.
“I absolutely love teaching,” said Holly Caruso-Pugliese, a teacher at South Side School in Bristol.
Caruso-Pugliese has been working in the Bristol school district for 18-years. First as a kindergarten teacher, then in special education.
“Now, this year I transitioned back over to kindergarten, which I’m really excited about,” she said.
She said she’s passionate about the entire Bristol School District community, especially her students.
“I have a desire to teach students and I love teaching and seeing that look on their face when they learned something new,” Caruso-Pugliese said. “It’s really inspiring, so that just gives me excitement and I build on that and move from there.”
Even after a tricky year teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she kept that drive.
“Moving into this year, I’m really hopefully that we’ll be able to have a little bit more normalcy,” she said.
This school year, she was hoping to make her classroom a comfortable place to learn.
She made a DonorChoose wish list with a focus on flexible seating arrangements.
“You can’t expect 5-year-olds to just sit,” Caruso-Pugliese explained. “I as an adult don’t like to just sit all day. I have a lot of energy. I like to move around. Students need a variety of places to be able to sit whether that’s a cushion seat on the floor, a ball chair, a wobbly seat or something to be able to stand.”
She’s asking anyone who’s interested in her project to visit her donor choose page.
“By providing those funds it provides support to classrooms,” Caruso-Pugliese said, “so my classroom is one of them, but if there’s another project that suits families, I encourage that. We appreciated it and I say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Channel 3 and the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to help her reach her goal.
They donated $500 to the DonorChoose list.
For other teacher wish lists, head here.
