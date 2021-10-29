WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- People are still feeling the pandemic's effect on their bank accounts.
Having to budget additional money for rising gas prices is just another roadblock, especially with the holidays around the corner.
Channel 3 and the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad are doing their best to help people out and headed to Winzz in Waterbury to help relieve some of that pressure on peoples’ wallets at the pump.
Gas prices are soaring, adding fuel to a fire no one could have expected when you add in the global pandemic.
“I've definitely been seeing it go up a lot,” said Mehki Arline, of Waterbury.
According to AAA, Connecticut's highest recorded average for a gallon of gas was well over $4 back in 2008.
The average price in the state is at $3.52.
When the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad was paying for gas, people were quick to reflect on the blessings they already have.
“I appreciate it. It's really nice of you guys,” said Joshua Feliciano, of Fairfield.
“I feel fortunate that I have a good job,” Airline said.
They were also willing to share advice for others who are struggling.
“Just keep looking, work hard keep trying,” said Jennifer Myers.
A free flow of empathy fueling the engine that will get us to better times.
“Some way, somehow, so I think that together we can get through this,” said Irsa Muca.
