ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – This week, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed to Enfield to surprise dog park volunteers who rely on donations to keep their park up and running.
The dog park is run strictly by volunteers. It’s not run by the town.
So, they rely heavily on sponsorships, donations and fundraisers to keep the park clean and do some necessary updates.
“We have a park patrol, a group of people that go on a rotational basis that come and empty the trash for us and help pick up and do a big clean up an bring in new chips and help get it,” said Karen Pugliese, Enfield Dog Park president.
The park is having their annual fundraiser this weekend, Puppy Pride Fun Day, which is the biggest one they have all year.
“Last year we had to cancel it because of COVID-19, so it really put our money at a really low spot, but we were able to bring it back this year,” Pugliese said.
So, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad really wanted to help with expenses coming down the pipeline, and donated $500.
“This is going to help tremendously! Oh my god! Thank you guys so much,” Pugliese said, adding that it’ll go to good use. “This is going towards some of dodge-a-pot systems, some paint for some of the things we need to paint, and we will figure out the rest.”
They also have to pay their $1,600 insurance soon.
It was certainly a surprise for Pugliese, a hardworking animal lover.
“No words. No words. Just true appreciation,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.