Liberty Bank Surprise Squad gives back to ICU nurse fighting her own health battle

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Throughout the pandemic, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad has been sharing stories of frontline workers going above and beyond for patients.
An ICU nurse in New London is now fighting her own health battle, so the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to step in and help.
Ginny Olsen has been an intensive care unit nurse at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London for the last 37 years.
“It’s intense work. It’s hard work, but that’s the kind of nursing that I love,” she said.
Throughout the pandemic, she’s taken care of patients during their most difficult life moments and provided them with reassurance.
“The patients were very, very scared. They didn’t know if after they were intubated, they were going to come out of it,” she explained.
Her sister Christine also works with her at the New London hospital as a phlebotomist.
“You would want her to be your nurse if you saw how she took care of her patients,” said Christine Facchini.
Over the summer, Ginny had severe stomach pain and was diagnosed with appendicitis.
When doctors ran the CAT scan, they also discovered she has ovarian cancer.
“I never dreamed of having that, but everybody has something, and you just never know,” Ginny said.
In June, Ginny had to leave work so that she can undergo chemotherapy.
“It’s rough, the chemo is rough,” she explained. “You just feel very, very fatigued and your whole body aches.”
In addition to that, Ginny wants to be back at work, taking care of patients in the ICU.
“I like helping people, and I like my work,” Ginny said.
So, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad surprised her with $500, because she has done so much to help others.
“Thank you guys so much. I really, really appreciate it. Everybody has been so wonderful,” she said when she was surprised.
Ginny has selflessly dedicated her life to taking care of others.
So, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to show its support in her fight against cancer.
A basket raffle is being held close to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital next week to help support Ginny.
The Hospital is allowing us to have the Basket Raffle across the street from the Hospital on 365 Montauk Avenue on the grass, where the Farmers Market is held on Wednesday’s.
The dates are:
- Monday September 27th 7:30am - 4:30pm
- Tuesday September 28th 7:30am - 4:30 pm
- Thursday September 30th 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
- Friday October 1st 7:30am - 4:30 pm
- Saturday October 2nd 7:30am - 2:00 pm
- Drawing of Baskets To Follow
