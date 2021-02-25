NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - We’re serving up a special Liberty Bank Surprise Squad visit to a highly dedicated employee who’s described as motherly to her customers, mostly students at Connecticut College and the Coast Guard Academy.
Heidi Silva at Slice Bar and Pizza was under the impression that we were doing a story about the restaurant surviving throughout the pandemic.
“We’re still struggling, but we’re here," Silva tells us.
Restaurant owner Rabin Gurung wrote us, glowing about Heidi’s love for her customers and always giving back, like during the government shutdown two years ago, impacting the Coast Guard Academy.
“Rabin and I took his tips from the counter and my tips from the bar and in three days, we raised $800 and brought it up to the coast guard," Silva explained.
And her coast guard kids are giving back to Heidi...
“That’s from 2018 and that’s 19. [Is that a whole class?] Yes, front and back," says Silva.
And Heidi knows them all, students from the Coast Guard Academy, as well as Connecticut College, signing their names to dollar bills taped to the walls.
Seeing their names moves her.
“I can’t even tell you. [Those are all customers?] All customers," stated Silva.
"Heidi, you’ve had a huge impact on a lot of people and the real reason we’re here this is a Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad event and we’re presenting you with a $500 dollar gift. [Oh my gosh. Thank you very much!] Because of your caring and love and compassion for Slice, for your customers, we want you to enjoy that," said Kevin Hogan.
“She’s very kind with her customers. Always has a smile on her face," Kayla Job of Slice Bar and Pizza says.
And with a smile, this giving person already has a shared plan for her gift.
“Thank you. What I’m going to do with $100 of this is as many of the customers that come in, I’m going to take $100 of this and use towards our customers," added Silva.
