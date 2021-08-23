ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - An Ansonia elementary school teacher is getting quite the surprise before the start of school.
Julie Digennaro teaches second grade at Prendergast Elementary School in Ansonia. She’s planning to set up her classroom for her new students this week.
She created a wish list for school supplies on Amazon specifically for her classroom.
"I try to get supplies for the students to not put the burden on their parents. Now, having my own little one, I’ve realized there’s a lot to supply for the children," Digennaro tells us.
Her school supply list includes items she says will help her students thrive this year, including some popular books.
"My students really enjoy the Junnie B. Jones series and I don’t have all of them, so I have the whole book set on there, some pencil, pencil cases, dry erasers so students have their own," explained Digennaro.
She says she likes to grab extra school supplies in case some students show up empty handed.
"There are a lot of parents that could use some extra support, which is why we do it. It’s really hard to require for the parents to send things in," continued Digennaro.
So the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad decided to help her with that, paying for the majority of her wish list.
The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad surprised Julie at her home with her daughter and husband, who is also a teacher.
It will be the gift that keeps on giving for years to come as the books will be passed on from year to year.
