BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut Foodshare is working to collect tens of thousands of turkeys to help feed Connecticut families.
Thanksgiving is just one week away, and the need is great this year.
That’s why the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is helping out with those efforts to make sure people don’t go hungry.
The 10 days leading up to Thanksgiving are the busiest time of the year for Connecticut Foodshare.
In addition to all of their normal operations, which include feeding 480,000 people across the state, they’re also running their Turkey and a 30 campaign.
“This year, we need 51,291 turkeys for the state of Connecticut. So, in addition to our normal operations, we are collecting and distributing 51,291 turkeys,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.
It’s certainly not an easy task, but Connecticut Foodshare’s Bloomfield warehouse is a well-oiled machine.
Inside the building, boxes of food are packed, and outside, crates are loaded onto delivery trucks.
Jakubowski said Connecticut Foodshare staff and volunteers work with a network of 700 partners statewide.
“All 51,000 turkeys are never in the same place at the same time. As we’re bringing them in, we’re also bringing them out,” Jakubowski said.
That’s what was happening recently at the Union Baptist Church of Hartford.
The church picked up 200 turkeys, which will be distributed throughout the community for Thanksgiving.
“Every donation, every monetary gift, it doesn't go unnoticed and we’re very appreciative of it,” said Sylvester Turner Jr., of the Union Baptist Church of Hartford.
“Everybody works so hard, and they want to come together and eat together and be united,” said Darnell Curry, of the Union Baptist Church of Hartford.
Every dollar donated to Connecticut Foodshare can provide two meals for someone in the state.
“There’s a lot of people here in the state of Connecticut, a lot of families that may not have a Thanksgiving if people like us don’t step up to the table and help them,” Jakubowski said.
The Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to help Connecticut Foodshare get a little closer to its goal before Thanksgiving, and made a $1,000 donation to help feed Connecticut families.
If you are in need of a donation or want to help make donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.