(WFSB) - Earlier in the Winter, an icy driveway caused major issues for a Haddam family in the middle of a medical emergency, but a Good Samaritan came to the rescue.
It was a Saturday morning in December of 2020, shortly before Christmas.
It snowed the day before and some of the ice froze overnight.
Patrick Celentano woke up and was going to work on clearing the steep driveway by his Haddam home, but then he had a medical episode.
"By about 9:30ish, he started not feeling well and then he lost consciousness, and it was terrifying. I didn’t know what had happened or how severe it was," Celentano tells us.
His wife, Erika, immediately called 911.
The ambulance quickly arrived, but the Celentano’s driveway is on a hill and it was icy.
"When the ambulance got here, they had to make a decision, and the driveway isn’t the best," explained Celentano.
Robb Prchal happened to be driving by.
He had just picked up a load of sand was heading to his home, down the road.
"I saw the ambulance pulling in and then parking at the top, so I turned around and parked, because I figured maybe they were having trouble with the driveway. As they were going inside, I backed down and just took care of it. I figured it was the right thing to do," Prchal stated.
And then Rob went home.
Patrick ended up being okay, but the couple still wanted to thank the anonymous good Samaritan.
His act of kindness created a lot of buzz on social media.
"I didn’t want any kind of recognition. Honestly, I was just trying to do the right thing," said Prchal.
But the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to thank him as well, surprising Robb with $500 just to reward him for his great efforts.
Patrick says Robb’s gesture speaks to the community in Haddam.
"I think it’s infectious around town at times and it’s a pleasure to meet Robb, and I’m glad he’s part of our community," says Celentano.
And it also shows how far an act of kindness can go.
"One simple small act may seem simple and small to him, but to us, in that moment, was huge," added Celentano.
And the Celentanos say they’ll being paying it forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.