WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Since the pandemic began, all school workers have had to change the way they do their jobs.
For one school cook in the Brass City, her commitment to get students fed didn’t waiver.
Maude Pendarvis, better known as Ms. Maude, is probably the most popular person at Children's Community School in Waterbury.
She started working there fifteen years ago.
"I volunteered and I, you know, used to come here with my granddaughter, my grandchildren, whatever, and then I wound up becoming a cook," Pendarvis tells us.
Every one of Ms. Maude's coworkers say she's so committed to the students, she's never missed a day of work.
She's still been seeing the kids, but it's tough having to be socially distant.
"I miss the kids, you know? When you're used to having so many and then you don't see them, and you're worrying about them and wondering about them, and everything," says Pendarvis.
When the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad stopped by, students posted up signs showing their love for Ms. Maude.
Principal Katherin Sniffin says it shows Ms. Maude's service goes beyond the school's walls and how each student becomes a part of Ms. Maude's family.
"She takes the time, if she knows somebody, like if a child who prefers not to eat anything but vegetables, she makes sure she takes care of that. If she knows somebody is struggling at home, she makes sure to pack up food and send it home with them," stated Sniffen.
For Jeff Martin, the school's executive director, Ms. Maude exemplifies why every school worker is vital for students.
"In her role, in the kitchen and in the cafeteria, she plays a vital role as an educator and she's teaching things, like manners and healthy nutrition, and good decision making," said Martin.
After treating them with her food for years, the school wanted to treat Ms. Maude to a little something.
Thankfully, her fanfare and the signs didn't tip her off.
Ms. Maude doesn’t know exactly what she’ll do with her $500 Visa gift card yet, but her family might.
"it's really gonna help a lot," added Pendarvis.
