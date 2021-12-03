CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is at it again!
This time, the squad played Santa and gave people a little extra help as they tick off their holiday shopping lists this year.
This week, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad walked the aisles of the Walmart in Cromwell, surprising shoppers along the way.
Some people we spoke with, especially parents, were trying to get their shopping done early, especially with the supply chain issues.
Others were just browsing the store casually, hoping to pick up one or two items their loved one would like.
Overall, it was the squad’s pleasure to bring joy to folks along the way.
