WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone to say the least, but one Waterbury family is turning to giving during their time of grief.
Every day is a good day for the channel 3 liberty bank surprise squad, especially when you’re picking out toys for kids in need.
The squad scoured the aisles of the Waterbury Walmart all morning, looking for the perfect gifts to spread some extra holiday cheer.
After ringing up the goods, the squad hit the road to Sprague Elementary School in Waterbury, to drop off the toys to a very special collection.
Even though we love seeing each and every student, this visit is about two little girls in particular, sisters Arianna and Aliyah.
They’re the ones behind the toy drive
Sadly, in September, the life of Arianna and Aliyah’s 14-year-old brother Angel was cut way too short.
Instead of harboring angry feelings, their family turned to love and giving, thankful for the community that rallied around their family
Darlene Morales is their mother.
She said, “it’s been hard, and I would not be standing on my own two feet if it were not for the amount of support we’ve received, and our family is very grateful for each and every one of the people that were here through this.”
Even though Angel Valez is no longer on this earth, his family knows he’s watching over them… when we asked what he would think of his sister’s giving spirits, their mom couldn’t help but to get emotional
“He would be proud, and honored. And we’re going to continue to do this every year. This is something for my girls, but this is also to honor him and his memory,” said Morales.
Morales says she lives by a simple message, that no matter how hard life may seem, someone else has it harder, it’s this perspective that keeps her humble and grateful even in the darkest of times.
“I just want them to understand that sometimes life is always going to have its downfall, you just have to pick yourself up and just try to get through it and be your strongest and your bravest,” said Morales.
Channel 3 and Liberty Bank wanted to do something extra special for the Velez/Morales family, so they will be going to great wolf lodge for a couple of days to have some fun and relax together.
