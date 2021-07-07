WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A senior center is opening today after being closed for over a week.
The Wolcott Senior Center had to close its doors after two teens broke in and vandalized the property.
Police say the two suspects broke computers, doors, and tvs.
They even smashed jars of food.
The Wolcott Senior Center is used for everything from arts and crafts projects to providing social services to the community.
“We do exercise four days a week. We’re hoping to get our bingo going again, because people, everybody’s been calling asking when we’re going to start our bingo," Mary Morrone tells us.
“We provide transportation. We are for Meals on Wheels through the New Opportunities of Waterbury," Genie Venditti explained.
Just a week after the center opened from the pandemic, it was forced to close again due to vandalism.
The damage came as a shock to employees Mary Morrone and Genie Venditti.
As soon as the news broke, calls came flowing in with people calling asking to help.
Mary and Genie say even seniors were calling in asking if they could come clean.
Eyewitness News wanted to help too, with the help of the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad, giving the senior center $500 to help get them back up and running, and say thank you.
